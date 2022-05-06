Marvel Studios Updates MCU Timeline to Fit in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and It Might Surprise You

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+, and since the masses can see it at home, Marvel Studios has updated its official Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline to include the film. However, a lot of Marvel fans may be surprised by exactly where Doctor Strange 2 sits in the MCU Timeline! As you can see below, the "Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order" section of Disney+ lists Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as taking place after Shang-Chi and Eternals and before Hawkeye. Even though it isn't listed on Disney+, we also know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is an immediate predecessor to Doctor Strange 2.

(Photo: Disney+)

The MCU timeline has become an increasingly complicated thing in Phase 4, but the timeline does match up with the release order of the films – presuming No Way Home also took place after Eternals. However, the real complications continue to be the natural questions and inconsistencies that tend to arise. Why Doctor Strange never intervened in Scarlet Witch's life during or immediately after WandaVision was one big issue fans got stuck on; how Doctor Strange and the Masters of the Mystic Arts never seemed to register the near-birth of a Celestial and Eternals battling Deviants across the world would be another fair question...

Of course, in this make-believe universe of stories about superpowered and mystical people, we should probably suspend just a little bit of logical analysis and accept that there will some rough edges and inconsistencies in this epic saga.

As stated, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+. The film earned over $400 million at the domestic box office, and just fell short of the $1 billion mark, earning over $943 million worldwide. Here's what we said in our official Doctor Strange 2 Review:

"In the same way that Sam Raimi's Spider-Man helped cement what a modern superhero blockbuster could be, it feels like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the first postmodern superhero blockbusters. The film is tasked with being both a worthy follow-up to the complicated, decade-long storylines of two of Marvel's most mystical characters, as well as the gonzo foray into what are sure to be many, many more multiversal stories within the MCU. By and large, the film succeeds on both fronts, and its few stumbles are still vastly more entertaining than they could be in the hands of a lesser cast and crew."

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

