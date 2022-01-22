Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Shares New Promotional Images





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has some new promotional images. On Amazon, banners for the MCU project show off Doctor Strange, Wong, Scarlet Witch, and Miss America standing together. A similar image has been seen on some of the t-shirts promoting the film. This will likely be the base configuration of “Team Strange” as they journey through the multiverse. Newcomer Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez has been discussed a lot since the trailer came out. MCU fans really haven’t gotten an introduction to the character before now. They’re going to learn a lot about Miss America over the course of this movie. In fact, she popped up in the second post-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home and people almost missed it because there was so much else going on. Check out the image down below.

On the red carpet for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Gomez talked a little bit about her MCU introduction. Although, she was careful not to let the cat out of the bag when it came to Multiverse of Madness.

“Well I can’t say too much – especially since Kevin [Feige] is like right there,” Gomez joked. “But what I can say is that I’m very excited for the movie [Doctor Strange 2] to come out, and I’m just really excited for people to see my work on screen. I mean I really put so much work into it and I’m really, really, so proud of it. And I’m just excited for it to come out. I’m just excited to be here, number one! And I’m such a fan of Marvel in general so being here is just like… I’m just shaking being here and being invited, ah!”

A lot has been made about how “scary” this film is going to be. Last year, Elizabeth Olsen actually told Vanity Fair that she thought people would be a bit surprised. However, you’re not going to get any plot spoilers out of her. So, we’ll all have to just wait and see.

“I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones,” Olsen explained to the magazine. “I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think.” She clarified, “Yea, not like [Raimi’s] western [stuff]… Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious… It’s more… I think it’s more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness portals into theaters on May 6.

What do you think of the new promo art? Let us know down in the comments!