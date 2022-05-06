Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Releases Limited Edition Poster

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a brand new poster. But, this one is limited to just 10 copies. Matt Ferguson explained how excited he was to be partnering with Marvel old this one. For ODEON Cinemas Group and select European markets, there will be a much more minimalist treatment for the MCU feature. A lot of the posters have featured this shattered glass motif and this one is no different. In the middle, Strange floats at the center of the fracture. In each little shard, you can see the variants already showcased in the trailers. Defender Strange, Strange Supreme, that weird Zombie Strange, and of course the Doctor Strange we've been following for years now. It's all a bit ominous, but that matches the tone of this film.

On Twitter, Ferguson said, "I'm super excited to have made exclusive poster art for Marvel Studio's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness. There's only ever going to be 10 made & printed exclusively for ODEON Cinemas Group & their 9 Euro Markets."

I'm super excited to have made exclusive poster art for Marvel Studio's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness.



There's only ever going to be 10 made & printed exclusively for ODEON Cinemas Group & their 9 Euro Markets.



Full details here – https://t.co/1zavKJO08z pic.twitter.com/CCNJcq9VmY — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) April 22, 2022

Director Sam Raimi highlighted these variants in a recent interview with Fandango. "Yes. The movie is a journey into the multiverse, so you do see different iterations of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and even Lizzie Olsen's character of Wanda Maximoff," Raimi shared. "So, the actors have to play that. It's a great challenge for them and great fun to direct them playing these altered versions of themselves."

Here's Marvel's latest synopsis for the mind-bending journey: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

