Doctor Strange 2 Reshoots: Sam Raimi Addresses the Extensive Additional Photography

Marvel Studios has been hard at work on the sequel to Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for the past few years and the film is officially set to be released in a week. The Doctor Strange sequel underwent reshoots back in late 2021, and the film looks to be in top top shape. Rolling Stone recently did a profile on the films director Sam Raimi and he revealed the main goals for the reshoots.

"There's a lot of points where the audience says, "I don't understand this. I don't understand this concept." Or, "I'm aware of this concept, and then you explained it again in the third act." "Oh, you're right. The audience knows that already." Or: "They had to know that in order to accept this next story beat." A lot of it is test screenings, learning what is confusing on a complex picture like this, or learning things that have overstayed their welcome," Raimi told the magazine. "Recognizing when something is too slow, and even though it's a proper beat to put in, the audience doesn't need it. They can figure that out on their own, so what seemed like a logical step now becomes, in the editing process, "Hmm. That's slowing us down. Let's skip it and let the audience make the leap themselves." But it's also about recognizing what they really like, and sometimes expanding those things that they're really reacting well to. It's recognizing what's original about the picture, and when you've got the opportunity to, expanding upon that."

It's been a long road to getting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios filmed the sequel during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and was hit with significant delays. Cumberbatch recently spoke out on how tough filming the sequel was. In a discussion with Deadline for his Academy Award-nominated Netflix movie The Power of the Dog, the actor spoke about the "tough" production process.

"It's been tough. I'll be honest with you. It's had quite a journey, this film. But not in a kind of poor me way, just like the nature of where we're at," Benedict Cumberbatch explained. "To try and make a massive film like that under the constrictions of a pandemic and the delays that have ensued, partly because of The Power of the Dog, but also because of everything that was lined up and had to be pushed back from Marvel. It's been tough for everyone. Also, incredibly enjoyable and no less enjoyable than the first one."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

