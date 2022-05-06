Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Score Officially Released Online

✖

The official score to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, from composer Danny Elfman (The Simpsons, Batman), has been released online. You can listen to it on YouTube or stream it from music sites like iTunes and Amazon Music, either as a purchase or with monthly unlimited subscriptions. There are a few tracks that certainly hint at the film's content, including "Tribunal" and "Strange Statue," but what's likely to attract plenty of attention is the very last track on the album, which is only about 30 seconds long. Its title? "An Unexpected Visitor," likely implying that the film's post-credits stinger will introduce a new character.

It seems like "Strange Visitor" was a missed opportunity for that song title, though. Even with the Superman associations, it's still just too obvious.

Sonically, Elfman has a lot of heavy lifting to do. Keeping up with trippy tone of Doctor Strange was likely a challenge for all of the filmmakers working on the sequel, but Elfman has a long history of hugely stylized projects like Edward Scissorhands and A Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as numerous superhero movies including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Batman, on his resume. At this stage in his career, Elfman has to keep one-upping himself, and it can't be easy. The composer rarely has a misfire, though. The only one that comes to mind is Joss Whedon's cut of Justice League, and the less said about that debacle the better at this point.

You can see the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below.

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called "the Multiverse."

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6.