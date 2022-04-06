Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness: WandaVision Star Hypes Sam Raimi’s Vision





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed a new trailer today and one WandaVision star was prominently featured. Both Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne came back as Billy and Tommy for this entry in the MCU. A lot of fans were wondering if we would see the new Maximoff twins here. Hilliard sounds absolutely relieved to be back, and is excited for people to see what Raimi is planning for Multiverse of Madness. You can add Billy and Tommy to the burgeoning list of cameos in the Doctor Strange sequel. Still, all the people involved have been hyping this one up. Benedict Cumberbatch is on record saying that it will be bigger than Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, with all the secrecy surrounding the actual plot of the movie, it could pull it off. (Remember, No Way Home was pie in the sky too, until it wasn’t!)

Michael Waldron, the writer for Doctor Strange 2, spoke to Collider about how Wanda’s journey continues here. “I had the benefit of just being able to call Jac [Schaefer] and talk to her about Wanda’s character and everything, because it was really important to me that I do right by her with what she did with Wanda as a character,” the writer explained. “And also, with Lizzie [Olsen], who’s a friend of mine. I really worked with her and made sure, ‘Okay, you guys just did this incredibly intimate show about this character that grew her so much. Let’s make sure that we’re doing that justice and telling a fulfilling next chapter of that story.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, glad that I can now tweet…SAM freakin' RAIMI!!!!!!🤯 — Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) April 6, 2022

Here’s how Marvel is describing the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel:

“Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

How much of Billy and Tommy do you think we will get in Multiverse of Madness? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!