Doctor Strange Might Get Fan-Favorite Alternate Costume in Multiverse of Madness

Earlier today came the first look at the Marvel Legends action figures for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the wave of eight figures, which includes many characters from the film and some other comic book favorites, there was a deluxe figure for the movie that showed off a new outfit that Benedict Cumberbatch’s character will wear in the 2022 sequel. Described as “Defender Strange” the figure seems to indicate that the good doctor will be wearing look that he wore in the 2011 comic book revival of The Defenders. Check out a comparison below!

This isn’t the only first look that the action-figures gave us of the film as it also revealed a peak of Doctor Strange in his regular costume, Doctor Strange in his Astral form, Wong, but most importantly “Master Mordo” in his new costume and the MCU debut of America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez in the film). All of these are available in the new Marvel Legends wave alongside comic characters Marvel’s Sleepwalker and D’Spayre, with the build-a-figure of the wave being Rintrah the alien that resembles a minotaur. Defender Strange is a Target exclusive that you can pre-order right here.

Precious little is known about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at this stage save for which characters will appear. In addition to those we mentioned above, Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role of Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch with Rachel McAdams return as Christine Palmer as well. The most recent headlines about the film were reports of its extensive reshoot schedule, something that seemed to be a negative but which studio boss Kevin Feige has called an integral part of the outfit’s production process.

“Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie,” Feige said in 2019. “So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022