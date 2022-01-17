Doctor Strange 2 Star Celebrates Reshoots Wrap With New TikTok Video

Reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have now officially wrapped, and the actor behind America Chavez couldn’t be happier. In a new video posted to TikTok on Sunday, Xochitl Gomez danced on a sound stage with a green screen visible in the background.

So as to avoid any potential spoilers, Gomez didn’t say a peep about the Doctor Strange sequel, only captioning the video “all done!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gomez was seen as Chavez in the first trailer released for the highly anticipated Doctor Strange follow-up, even sporting a comic-accurate Chavez look. The actor also appeared at the red carpet premiere for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last summer, expressing her excitement about joining the biggest film franchise in all of Hollywood.

“Well I can’t say too much – especially since Kevin [Feige] is like right there,” Gomez joked. “But what I can say is that I’m very excited for the movie [Doctor Strange 2] to come out, and I’m just really excited for people to see my work on screen. I mean I really put so much work into it and I’m really, really, so proud of it. And I’m just excited for it to come out. I’m just excited to be here, number one! And I’m such a fan of Marvel in general so being here is just like… I’m just shaking being here and being invited, ah!”

A synopsis previously shared by Disney Japan (and translated by The Cosmic Circus) teases a massive adventure across space and time.

“However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse,’” the synopsis reads. “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!