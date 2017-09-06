Doctor Strange Opens To $44 Million In China, Crosses $300 Million At Worldwide Box Office

With the excellent reviews for Marvel’s latests solo movie Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch as The Sourcerer Surpreme, we knew the mystical adventure movie would be a box office hit.

Now that official numbers are coming in from opening weekend, Doctor Strange far exceeded domestic box-office predictions with over $85 million, leaving Trolls and Hacksaw Ridge in the dust.

Videos by ComicBook.com

China, is the world’s second largest film market, with the U.S obviously being the first. Doctor Strange opened to a strong $44.5 million in China even though it opened a day later than North America.

According to Variety, “Strange topped the Chinese chart on each of its three days of release, according to data from local tracking service Ent Group. It started with a $12.0 million Friday, peaked at $17.7 million on Saturday and declined modestly on Sunday to $14.2 million.”

With China’s numbers factored in that brings the international box office to over $300M. According to Box Office Mojo, ” Internationally, Doctor Strange delivered an estimated $118.7 million from 53 territories, bringing the film’s international cume to $240.4 million for a global cume of $325.4 million after 13 days. Of the film’s global box office, $24.2 million was generated from IMAX showings from 1,001 screens in 66 markets, and 45% of which came from 3D showings“

Doctor Strange’s strong opening weekend puts it ahead of Thor: The Dark World, Ant-Man, and Captain America: The First Avenger, but behind Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain America: The Winter Soldier in opening box office numbers.

By beating out Trolls, Hacksaw Ridge, and other movies this weekend, Doctor Strange becomes the fourteenth consecutive Marvel Cinematic Universe film to debut #1 at the box office.

In short, Marvel’s Doctor Strange is currently dominating the box office and we’re still only in the first weekend!

In Doctor Strange, Dr. Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) life changes after a car accident robs him of the use of his hands. When traditional medicine fails him, he looks for healing, and hope, in a mysterious enclave. He quickly learns that the enclave is at the front line of a battle against unseen dark forces bent on destroying reality. Before long, Strange is forced to choose between his life of fortune and status or leave it all behind to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence.

Doctor Strange is directed by Scott Derrickson, who wrote the screenplay with C. Robert Cargill from a story by Derrickson, Cargill, and Jon Spaihts. Doctor Strange stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benjamin Bratt, Scott Adkins, Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton.