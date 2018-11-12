‘Doctor Strange’ Director Recovers Some Surprising Items From Burnt Home

Amid the devastation of the California wildfire, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has been optimistic and thankful of the fire department that helped protect his neighborhood.

Despite his home burning down, the director is thankful for the items he was able to recover, which included one perfectly applicable action figure.

Tomorrow we will dig through the rubble with gloves and puncture-proof boots. But today, unbelievably, these are the only items we found perfectly intact: pic.twitter.com/Vcz6hYEbEd — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 11, 2018

Derrickson has been steadily updating fans through social media, revealing that his home was destroyed two days ago as the blazes started raging though Ventura County.

“We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile,” Derrickson wrote on Twitter.

He received an immense reaction of support online, with fans responding to the news with messages of support.

“Just a quick update to say that I’m overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support,” Derrickson posted. “Thank you to everyone who messaged me, and for the dozens upon dozens of you who offered us a place to stay. We are blessed and grateful to be safe and so loved.”

The director noted that it would be a difficult time for his family, but that he’s looking at the horizon.

“I’m not trying to be optimistic about losing literally everything — I’m just not materialistic by nature,” Derrickson tweeted. “To me it’s just stuff. It’s harder for my boys, losing items that have profound memory meaning. But this loss and whipsaw change will become a source of growth for all of us.”

Derrickson’s insight and poise amid the tragedy is refreshing.

The fire has claimed 23 lives so far, becoming the most deadly wildfire in California since the early ’90s. According to The Weather Channel, the blazes have destroyed over 80 percent of the town of Paradise, which makes up over 27,000 residents.

Derrickson is rumored to be returning to direct the sequel to Doctor Strange sometime in the future. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed the film would come about some time soon.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige said to CinemaBlend. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

Hopefully Derrickson and his family get some stability soon, and that the fire department get the blazes under control soon.