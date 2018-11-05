‘Doctor Strange’ Director Reveals the Meaning of the Character to Him

Superheroes mean a lot of things to a lot of people, though some characters have more literal representations than others in what they bring to the world of fiction. Scott Derrickson, who directed Doctor Strange, detailed exactly what the character means to him on Twitter.

The director confessed, “I can’t say much about the meaning of other superheroes, but to me Doctor Strange has always been about the significance of trauma, mysticism, and personal growth.”

As specified in his tweet, this is only Derrickson’s personal interpretation of the character, though, given his influence over the character’s live-action portrayal, informs fans what we can expect from future appearances of the character and potentially upcoming solo films.

The Sorcerer Supreme last appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, revealing to the rest of the Avengers that there was only one path to follow which would result in Thanos being vanquished, before he fell victim to the Mad Titan’s use of the Infinity Gauntlet. Strange will appear in next year’s Avengers 4, though rumors claim that Doctor Strange 2 could begin filming this year.

When speaking at a convention earlier this year, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Wong claimed he would be appearing in Avengers 4, while also teasing he would begin filming Doctor Strange 2 before the year was over. Given that the project hasn’t officially been confirmed, nor has it been given a release date, it came as a surprise to many that the film was potentially so close to heading into production.

Marvel Studios films are typically announced roughly three years before their release, which would potentially mean a Doctor Strange sequel would hit theaters in 2021. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously teased he has every intention of a sequel, despite not confirming any official details about the production.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige explained. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Doctor Strange, whether or not Derrickson continues his involvement in the franchise.

