‘Doctor Strange’ Director and Writer Working on New Project Together

Two of the three writers responsible for Marvel’s Doctor Strange, are combining forces once again.

Scott Derrickson, director of Doctor Strange, and writer C. Robert Cargill teamed up with Jon Spaihts to pen the screenplay for the mystical Marvel adventure, a few years after they struck gold with Sinister. Now, as Cargill teased on Twitter, the duo are back at it, working together on another exciting project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m never happier than when I’m deep into a project and everything is firing on all cylinders,” Cargill tweeted on Tuesday morning. “That’s exactly what’s going on with me and Scott Derrickson right now. It’s been amazing saddling back up with him and writing together again.”

Derrickson then quoted that tweet, saying, “The feeling is mutual, my brother.”

Of course, many fans took this revelation to mean that the writing team as hard at work bringing a Doctor Strange sequel to life. Unfortunately for fans of the Sorcerer Supreme, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

While there’s nothing saying that Derrickson and Cargill aren’t working on Doctor Strange 2, a quick look at their IMDb pages suggests that the duo are tackling a completely new project together. Both are credited as writers on When Gravity Fails, a mysterious science fiction film that offers no details regarding its plot.

This will be the fourth film Derrickson and Cargill have written together, following Sinister, Sinister 2 and Doctor Strange.