‘Kevin Feige Confirms ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Is Definitely Happening

While the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a massive grey area, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did make things a little clearer at the Ant-Man and the Wasp press junket, confirming that a sequel to Doctor Strange is definitely on the way.

During a chat with Cinemablend at the event, Feige was asked about the next steps for the characters of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. The studio head quickly noted that Benedict Cumberbatch and Stephen Strange would definitely be back for more.

“Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige explained. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

So, even if it takes “a number of years” for another Doctor Strange movie to arrive, it at least means that the character will be returning once again. In addition to his first solo movie, Strange has appeared in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

Doctor Strange now joins a small group of characters who already have sequels confirmed for the next phase of the MCU. Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther are all set to get new installments after the dust from Avengers 4 settles. It would be safe to assume that Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel are also probably in line for future sequels.

Are you excited to see another Doctor Strange movie? Which of the upcoming Marvel sequels are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!

Doctor Strange can currently be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, which is playing in theaters everywhere.