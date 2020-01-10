Doctor Strange Writer Breaks Silence on Scott Derrickson Leaving the Sequel

One of Marvel Studios‘ most anticipated movies of Phase 4 just received a massive setback this week as director Scott Derrickson departed the production of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The split is reportedly amicable, and Derrickson himself spoke out on his exit from the Marvel sequel and said it came down to creative differences. While the details surrounding his exit are still hazy at this point, Derrickson’s collaborator C. Robert Cargill is taking the opportunity to have some fun on social media and joking about his next project after working on Doctor Strange together.

Cargill broke his silence after Derrickson’s exit was announced, and the Doctor Strange writer chimed in with a bit of levity amid the Marvel fans freaking out on social media.

Oh, so it’s gonna be a quiet night, I see. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) January 10, 2020

He also made light of the current Cats trend, joking that he and Derrickson would be collaborating on a sequel to the big box office bomb of 2019.

So I guess it’s safe to announce that @scottderrickson and my next film CATS 2: THE FURRENING is being moved up and should be shooting soon. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) January 10, 2020

This news came as a major shock for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the promise of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seemed to have a major impact on the future of the franchise.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” Marvel’s statement said, “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Derrickson himself confirmed that he’d remain involved with the film, though it would only be in the capacity of an executive producer — this means his collaboration with Marvel Studios is likely finished, carrying on in name only.

“Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP,” Derrickson wrote on Twitter.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021. It is currently unclear if Marvel Studios will have to postpone production or if they’ll find another director to take over the project before filming begins later this year.