Journalists Offered Reward to Ask Donald Trump About U.S. Relations With Wakanda

President Donald Trump made waves in the news cycle earlier this week when he reportedly referred to several African-based countries as “sh*tholes” in a meeting with Congressmen and women as they put their heads together to work on immigration reform.

It only took a matter of minutes for Twitter to hop all over the story, and that’s when T’Challa and his kingdom of Wakanda were dragged into the mess.

Writer Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) took to the microblogging platform to offer journalists three hundred dollars to ask President Trump his opinion on America’s current relationship with the nation of Wakanda.

“I am offering $300 to the journalist who very seriously asks Trump his opinion on our nation’s relations with Wakanda and gets the question and answer recorded live on video,” Benincasa tweeted.

I am offering $300 to the journalist who very seriously asks Trump his opinion on our nation’s relations with Wakanda and gets the question and answer recorded live on video. I know $300 doesn’t sound like a lot to some people but I also know what most reporters make so…$300. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 13, 2018

Now, before we get too far, we probably should clarify something, especially in this day and age. Wakanda is a fictional country, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as the home to Black Panther. The country made it’s Marvel debut in Fantastic Four #52 (1966), the same issue Black Panther himself first appeared.

Although its exact location has changed from time to time throughout the history of Marvel comics, the country is typically situated in northeastern Africa.

As social media works — for better or for worse — it was only a matter of time before the Internet found the tweet. Needless to say, it was trending worldwide on Twitter before too long.

Many users decided to also chip in should a journalist be able to capture the question and answer on video. Then others decided to start adding some more questions to ask the President.

“If you follow this up with a question (that he answers) about whether Wakandan/American relations are complicated by them granting asylum to the terrorist fugitives James Buchanan Barnes, I will double the offer,” Twitter use Alex Zalben added, joking about Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) offering to cryofreeze The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) at the end of Captain America: Civil War.

If you follow this up with a question (that he answers) about whether Wakandan/American relations are complicated by them granting asylum to the terrorist fugitive James Buchanan Barnes, I will double the offer. https://t.co/tUxrI0qcYS — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 13, 2018

Even some big-time celebrities got a few jokes in. Diplo, a DJ and part of electronic music group Major Lazer, added that Trump had never even traveled to Wakanda.

The movement has since received its own hashtag — #WakandaGate.

Donald Trump never been to Wakanda tho — dip (@diplo) January 14, 2018

T’Challa/Black Panther and Wakanda are both set to be featured in Black Panther, the next entry in Marvel’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

