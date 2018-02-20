‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Adds Disney Star Dove Cameron In Top Secret Role

Former Disney star Dove Cameron has joined the cast of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD in a role too highly classified to be revealed.

Cameron will appear in the upcoming fifth season of Agents of SHIELD. She revealed the role in a video shared on social media. However, she was whisked away by Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) before she could reveal any details about her role.

Take a look below.

Cameron is known for playing both lead roles on Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie and for playing Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, in Disney’s Descendants. She reprised the role in Descendants 2, which premiered in July.

Over the weekend, Marvel and ABC released the first 17 minutes of theMarvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season Five premiere online. The episode starts off feeling like Agents of SHIELD meets Doctor Who, as Coulson arrive in space during a crisis and is expected to be humanity’s savior, and then progresses into Alien territory as the team is chased by an alien monster, which is pretty much what stars Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker teased when Comicbook.com spoke to them at New York Comic Con.

“It’s so scary. Be careful when you watch the first episode because it’s jumpy,” Henstridge said.

They also hinted at how the move to space changes the show in its fifth season.

“It just allows, I think, everything to be new and different,” Henstridge said. “The show is just aesthetically very different, and I think the characters, we see them in crisis, so they all react differently.”

“The show’s really reinvented itself and it will be the biggest switch in style that the show’s ever done,” co-star Iain De Caestecker added.

Check out more of our thoughts on the full two-hour season five premiere of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD here.

In “Orientation,” Coulson and the team find themselves stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space, and that’s just the beginning of the nightmare to come.

The two-hour Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season Five premiere airs Friday, December 1st at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.