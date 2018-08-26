Dove Cameron Sings ‘Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors’ Theme Song

Walt Disney Records and Marvel Music have released “Born Ready,” the new single from Dove Cameron (Descendants 3, Hairspray Live).

Thes single also serves as the as the theme song to the upcoming animated film Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.

“When we heard ‘Born Ready’ for the first time, it gave our animation team chills,” said Cort Lane, Marvel’s Senior Vice President of Animation & Family Entertainment in a press release. “It had all the swagger, friendship and heroic aspirations of the Marvel Rising characters. Dove’s fierceness and talent embodies everything the song is about, and her amazing performance made ‘Born Ready’ something very special.”

Dove Cameron voices Ghost-Spider (the popular hero formerly known as Spider-Gwen), described as a “free-spirited teen who finds her calling to be a Super Hero after being bitten by a radioactive spider and gaining spider-like powers.” Cameron also lends her voice to the character in Marvel Rising: Initiation, a micro-series consisting of six animated shorts. The series premiered on Disney XD in August and all six episodes are now available to watch on Marvel HQ.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD fans may also recognize Cameron as Ruby from the ABC series’ fifth season.

“Born Ready” was performed by Dove Cameron, written by Doug Rockwell and Tova Litvin, produced by Doug Rockwell, and published by Touchstone Pictures Music & Songs, Inc. (ASCAP) and Marvel Comics Music, Inc. (ASCAP) / Buena Vista Music Company (BMI) and Marvel Superheroes Music (BMI).

Marvel Rising is described as “the next generation of Marvel heroes for the next generation of Marvel fans. In the animated film, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, powered teens Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Quake, Patriot, America Chavez, and Inferno join forces as an unlikely, but formidable crew of aspiring heroes. When a threat no one could have expected bears down on the Marvel Universe, this ragtag, untrained band of teens have no choice but to rise together and prove to the world that sometimes the difference between a ‘hero’ and ‘misfit’ is just in the name.”



Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors stars Chloe Bennet as Quake, Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, Kathreen Khavari as Ms. Marvel, Kamil McFadden as Patriot, Tyler Posey as Inferno, BooBoo Stewart as Exile, Cierra Ramirez as America Chavez, Kim Raver as Captain Marvel, Ming-Na Wen as Hala, and Dee Bradley Baker as Tippy Toe & Lockjaw.



Marvel Rising: Initiation and Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors are executive produced by Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Cort Lane, and Eric Radomski; co-executive produced by Stan Lee, Sana Amanat, and Marsha Griffin. The shorts and special were written by Mairghread Scott. Alfred Gimeno served as supervising director.

What do you think of Dove Cameron’s theme song to Marvel Rising? Let us know in the comments!

“Born Ready” is currently available as a digital single for download and at streaming services. Disney and Marvel have also released the song’s companion featurette on DisneyMusicVEVO.

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors will premiere simultaneously on Disney Channel and Disney XD on Sunday, Sept. 30.