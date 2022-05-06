Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Concept Art Provides Best Look Yet at Fan-Favorite Hero

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues its sizable box office run as moviegoers continue to replay the picture's multiverse-spanning moments. The Sam Raimi flick features the introduction of plenty of characters, anyone from Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez to John Krasinski's Reed Richards; then there's the return of characters like Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Black Bolt (Anson Mount). The film also introduced some lesser-known characters, the most notable one being Rintrah, a green minotaur that could be spotted at Kamar-Taj.

Now that the film has been in theaters a few weeks, Marvel Studios has allowed its visual development artists to share some of their pieces with the world. Tuesday, Ian Joyner shared some of his work on Rintrah, giving fans an alternate look to the mystical beast. "Had so many fun things to work on, but this giant green Minotaur (or is he?!) was arguably one of my favorite parts," Joyner said with his picture. "The work that the VFX crew(s) did on all of the effects was outstanding! Hope we see more of Rintrah in the future!"

Despite receiving toys in the film's Funko POP! and Marvel Legends waves, Rintrah ended up hardly being in the movie. In fact at one point, Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron confirmed some of the character's scenes ended up being removed from the film. "There's some Rintrah on the cutting room floor. But look, that's just meat on the bone for the next go around," the scribe said earlier this month in an interview with Murphy's Multiverse.

In the source material, Rintrah once found himself himself as a pretty substantial supporting character of Strange's. He's initially introduced to help repair a rip in the Cloak of Levitation, before coming an apprentice of the Sorcerer Supreme and learning magic for himself. Despite some nods and Easter eggs here and there, the character hasn't appeared in any extensive capacity since the late 1990s.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing exclusively in theaters around the world. What'd you think about the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!