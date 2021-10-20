Dune: Josh Brolin Compares Story Secrets to Marvel’s Avengers Movies

Dune is finally hitting theaters and HBO Max in the United States this week, and it features an impressive line-up of actors. In addition to Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the movie is stacked with many big names from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, David Dastmalchian, and (soon-to-be) Oscar Isaac are all in the film, so it’s natural that some are comparing their Dune experience to their time in the MCU. In fact, Brolin recently had a chat with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis and talked about both Marvel and Dune.

“[They give you] everything,” Brolin explained. “There was none of that, and by the way, they did with Marvel also, the only thing with Marvel is once in a while, I started to pick up on why do they keep changing it when we get to the set? Because they would release pages to make you think it was one thing, and then you would change it and do it, that was annoying. But with this, it’s all out there, you have a book, you have source material, it’s kind of tough to hide it, even though it’s a very loyal adaptation, there’s some things that are changed, there’s some things that are ad-lib, there’s some things that are created for… Because it kind of has its own life, but no. And it’s all practical, we’re on sets that you’re looking at, you’re in the middle of these massive sets, the production design was on a massive scale, whereas Marvel, it’s kind of up to your imagination, both are equally fascinating and deserve a lot of focus, but very different.”

“They screened the movie for us when it was finally done. And I was so blown away. I mean, I can say, I think I can safely say it’s a masterpiece,” Brolin shared. “It truly is a cinematic masterpiece, what he was able to do and hold all those characters and give all those characters their time and day but then also hold the story on top of that, and do justice to the story. And the lighting, which was done by Greg Fraser, who I ended up doing a book with, we just finished our book which is his photographs and my writing, that’s going to come out around the time that dune comes out, all this stuff. It just was one of those moments where it all comes together — No Country [For Old Men] was kind of like that, to where it was like ‘Did you have the feeling that something was going to be great?’ and you’re like, ‘No, I’m having a good time. I love doing this, but you don’t know until you see it how great it’s going to be.’”

Dune opens in theaters on October 22nd. It debuts on HBO Max the same day.