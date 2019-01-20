The Rock Wants to Fight Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in a Marvel and Fast & Furious Crossover Movie

Dwayne Johnson challenged buddy and Avengers star Chris Hemsworth to a showdown between Hemsworth’s Thor and Johnson’s own Fast & Furious action hero Luke Hobbs.

Hey I specialize in big, crazy ideas for the world to enjoy..& a movie where it’s the God of Thunder @ChrisHemsworth vs that big, brown, bald, tattooed, tequila drinker fella. U guys ready to see that? #ThorHitsTheFloor #BoxOfficeGold I’m calling Kevin Feige to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/8toil0UrwJ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 18, 2019

“I know why my buddy Chris Hemsworth likes putting on that Thor costume. I mean, there’s real power in wielding a hammer like this. I got an idea, guys: how about we make a Thor and Fast & Furious movie, you guys want to do that?” a hammer-wielding Johnson asked a cheering audience on NBC’s The Titan Games, created and hosted by the Jumanji and Skyscraper star.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Where the God of Thunder, Thor himself, he comes flying in and then wham! He gets stopped by the real God of Thunder,” Johnson pitched, flexing. “Box office gold, hashtag #ThorHitsTheFloor. You’re welcome, Chris. He’s gonna text me later.”

In a tweet, Johnson added he’s calling Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to “make this happen.”

Johnson, who next leads February’s wrestling comedy Fighting with My Family and a Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel this December, previously congratulated Hemsworth on the behemoth worldwide success of Avengers: Infinity War after Hemsworth shared a gym-set “thank you” video while exercising, which Hemsworth called “taking a leaf out of the Rock’s book.”

In August, Johnson put a pause on filming Disney’s Jungle Cruise to sing the Thor star a happy birthday, dubbing the Australian actor “the greatest Chris, and that’s a fact,” behind only “Evans, Pine and Pratt.”

Johnson has been long attached to his own comic book role of DC Comics’ Black Adam, a villain-slash-anti-hero most famously associated with Shazam, who makes his own big screen debut this April in the form of Angel Asher and Zachary Levi.

Johnson executive produces his superhero turn under his Seven Bucks Productions banner with producing partners Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Christopher Godsick and Jeffrey Chernov.

The superstar declared in November 2017 he was “excited to expand the DC Universe” with Rampage co-writer Adam Sztykiel and is beyond ready to “bring this complex & gritty anti-hero to the big screen.”

When Johnson steps into the role of the super-powered ancient Egyptian prince, Superman star Henry Cavill hopes to tussle with Black Adam, suggesting in April a Man of Steel followup co-starring Levi’s Shazam and Johnson’s Black Adam.

Johnson first returns to the Fast & Furious franchise with spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, where he teams with Jason Statham to take down the “baddest bad guy” (Idris Elba) the franchise has ever had. That film, directed by Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch, opens August 2.