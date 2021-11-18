Echo Head Writer May Have Teased Daredevil and Kingpin’s Return to the MCU

The head writer for the Echo Marvel Studios series on Disney+ may have accidentally teased Daredevil and Kingpin’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alaqua Cox portrays Maya Lopez/Echo on Hawkeye, and the streaming service used its Disney+ Day presentation to confirm reports that Echo will headline her own solo series in the future. While details on the upcoming Marvel show remain scarce, writer Marion Dayre shared a social media post featuring the Echo series logo, along with images of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Dayre posted a screenshot on her Instagram story from @the_mcu_fandom Instagram account. The caption in the screenshot read, “I can’t wait for ECHO” and tagged the Instagram accounts for Alaqua Cox and Marion Dayre. This is most likely how Dayre was made aware of the post, since she would have received a notification that her username was tagged. Now, it’s possibly the writer wanted to share a post from an enthusiastic fan that was excited about the Echo series confirmation, without considering the implications of Daredevil and Kingpin appearing in it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix previously held the rights to the Daredevil characters, but once the streamer canceled the series (along with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher), the rights reverted back to Marvel Studios after a reported two-year moratorium. Marvel officially regained the Daredevil rights on November 29, 2020. Since then, fans have debated just how Marvel Studios should reintroduce Daredevil and Kingpin, with the discussion weighing the pros and cons of rebooting or making the Netflix series canon.

Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio said he’s excited to watch Hawkeye, though he has remained tight-lipped on a possible surprise appearance. “This is going to be fun,” D’Onofrio tweeted in response to a Hawkeye teaser video. “I love these Marvel series.” Kingpin is Echo’s father in the comics, so there is precedence for Wilson Fisk to be involved in Hawkeye.

As for which Marvel hero D’Onofrio would like to see Kingpin fight in the MCU, his choice was Spider-Man. “It definitely has to be Spider-Man,” D’Onofrio told Jake’s Takes. “I’m hoping. We’ll see if they ask me to do it. My character, Kingpin, lives in a world of characters like Punisher, Daredevil, and Spider-Man. So that would be the one.”

There have also been rumors that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The second trailer for the film came and went without the protector of Devil’s Kitchen teaming up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but that won’t stop fans from wishing it happens on the big screen.