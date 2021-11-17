Marvel’s Daredevil Star Vincent D’Onofrio Excited For Hawkeye Series: “This Is Going To Be Fun”

Like the rest of the Marvel fandom, Vincent D’Onofrio is looking forward to the release of Hawkeye next week. The Daredevil star expressed his thoughts Wednesday morning, sharing the latest clip Disney+ happened to release of the series. Taking to Twitter, the MCU star mentioned just how much he loves tuning in whenever new Marvel shows are released on the streamer.

“This is going to be fun,” the beloved Marvel actor said. “I love these Marvel series.”

https://twitter.com/vincentdonofrio/status/1461044979954978816?s=20

Interestingly enough, D’Onofrio has been rumored to appear in the series since Echo (Alaqua Cox) happens to be involved in the show. D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin serves as Echo’s adoptive father in the Marvel Comics source material.

When we spoke with the actor last summer, he expressed his feelings on “owning” the character after having appeared as Kingpin in three different seasons of a Netflix series.

“I feel very close to that character,” the Adventures in Babysitting alum told us. “I do have to say, I do feel like that character is mine and it’s only because I played him for those three seasons and was so close with him.”

He added, “I do feel very close to that character just for like nostalgia and just connected to that character through my performance. So I think that any offer to play him again would be, I would definitely have a really good look at for sure.”

He also said he felt there was much more to do with the character, whether it be on the Daredevil or Spider-Man side of things.

“I think there’s more to do with him, but you just never know it’s such an intense company,” D’Onofrio added. “When I think of Marvel, I think of so many storylines, it’s like you think of DC, it’s the same thing. There’s so many stories. I can’t imagine being in that chair trying to figure out which ones are the ones to be told next. And that’s how I look at it, as a creative person. I see it much bigger than just my part. I just see it as these huge opportunities”

Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

