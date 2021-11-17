Daredevil Fans Furious Over Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Snub

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived…and there wasn’t a single shot of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. There have long been rumors of the character appearing in the threequel, but his return wasn’t to be had this time around. As you might expect, fans have flooded social media, expressing their frustrations on Cox’s “snub” from the trailer.
For what it’s worth, Cox himself has long shut down ideas of his involvement in the property.
“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox previously said of the rumors. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”
Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.