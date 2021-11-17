Daredevil Fans Furious Over Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Snub

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived…and there wasn’t a single shot of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. There have long been rumors of the character appearing in the threequel, but his return wasn’t to be had this time around. As you might expect, fans have flooded social media, expressing their frustrations on Cox’s “snub” from the trailer.

For what it’s worth, Cox himself has long shut down ideas of his involvement in the property.

“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox previously said of the rumors. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

Cinema or Streaming

If Charlie Cox and Daredevil are on No Way Home I will have ALL the reason to watch it right on cinema and not waiting for it to be available on streaming platform. — LUCE (@kayeavine) November 17, 2021

Ain’t No Way

Mr. Rogers Says

Yo cuando terminó el trailer de spider man: no way home y no salió Daredevil pic.twitter.com/wydhovrq6B — Ray García (@dennumber) November 17, 2021

Where He At Doe

We Need Him

No Daredevil huh? Give me my DD #NoWayHome — Azri Abdullah (@AzriAbdullah22) November 17, 2021

Gonna Riot

So Daredevil wasn't in the No Way Home Trailer. If Matt Murdock doesn't show up in the movie istg I'ma riot pic.twitter.com/wDuYE0KPjv — tony 🎭 (@TonyVask) November 17, 2021

Clowns





Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!