Absolute Carnage: Eddie Brock Wields Iconic Marvel Weapon

Absolute Carnage has easily been one of the biggest event surprises in quite some time, and that only continued in this week’s Absolute Carnage #4. The series has brought Eddie Brock to the forefront in new and inventive ways as his symbiote attempts to stop Carnage’s onslaught whether Eddie wants it to or not, and in the last issue, we saw the symbiote seek to do that by taking over Bruce Banner, merging with the Hulk. That left Brock powerless with a horde of symbiotes at their front door, and with his son’s life on the line, Brock will do just about anything to protect him. As we see here, that even means taking up an iconic Marvel weapon, and you can check out all the spoilerific details below.

We see Brock, Dylan, and Spider-Man in the Maker’s arsenal room, as they try and get away from the hordes of Carnage controlled minions outside. It helps that Venom Hulk is keeping everyone distracted, and they use the quick moment of respite to form a plan. That plan has Brock heading back out with weapons they find in the room, but Spider-Man tell shim without his powers he’ll be dead before he can do anything.

Brock convinces him to protect Dylan while he goes out to try and take on as many as he can for 10 minutes, which is the time they have left until the pods holding Captain America, The Thing, and others are done removing the Codices. Brock picks up a gauntlet from the armory but looks down and sees Cap’s Shield, picking it up and saying “I can pretend to be a hero for ten minutes.”

He then charges forward with Shield in hand, and while he isn’t slinging it around as Cap does, he manages to hold down the fort until the cavalry arrives. It’s a pretty sweet sequence, and you can check it out above and below.

Absolute Carnage #4 is written by Donny Cates and drawn by Ryan Stegman, colored by Frank Martin, inked by JP Mayer, and lettered by Clayton Cowles. You can find the official description below.

“THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER OF THE SYMBIOTIC EVENT OF THE YEAR! Eddie Brock has taken a beating, lost the allies closest to him, and, after the shocking events of ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: #3, sees no way to take Cletus Kasady down once and for all without making the ultimate sacrifice. But what IS the ultimate sacrifice? Of the two beings that are bonded as VENOM, which will make it out alive?”

Absolute Carnage #4 is in comic stores now, and you can check out our reviews of all this week’s biggest books right here! Let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!