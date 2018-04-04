Get Exclusive Funko Pops, Action Figures, and More BOGO 60% Off

Entertainment Earth is celebrating their 22nd birthday with a buy one, get one 60% off sale on their lineup of in-stock exclusives. This includes comic con items and exclusives from the likes of Hasbro and Funko. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve picked out a few gems to get you started:

• Star Wars The Black Series Astromech Droids Figure Set – $25.99

• Transformers Generations Platinum Edition Combiner Wars Liokaiser – $79.99

• Batman 75th Anniversary Orange Rainbow Batman Funko Pop! Figure – $12.99

• Supernatural Chevrolet Impala1:18 Scale Vehicle with Figures – $99.99

• The Big Lebowski The Dude Deluxe 12-Inch Action Figure – $199.99

• Fantasy Figure Gallery Wonder Woman Variant Resin Statue – $249.99

• Batman v Superman: The Jokers Wild Batman 19-Inch Action Figure – $29.99

• Care Bears Glitter Love-a-Lot Bear Pop! Vinyl Figure – $13.99

Naturally, the lower priced item of the two that you purchase will be eligible for the 60% off discount, but that means you can pick up an expensive item like the Wonder Woman statue, and get another expensive item like The Dude figure for 60% off. Or you could get a couple of their Funko exclusives and one of them will be around $5. In other words, this is a pretty fantastic opportunity for collectors to load up. Just keep in mind that the sale ends on April 10th or while supplies last.

