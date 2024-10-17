The Electric State Trailer: Russo Bros. Netflix Movie Stacked With Marvel Stars

The Russo Bros. are bringing some of their Marvel friends along for the first trailer for The Electric State. Joe and Anthony Russo are bringing their experience from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame over to Netflix for their latest collaboration. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown headlines The Electric State, where she’s joined by Marvel alums Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ke Huy Quan (Loki), and Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), along with future Marvel villain Giancarlo Esposito (Captain America: Brave New World). The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag.

The Electric State takes place in a futuristic 1990s where man and machine have lived together in harmony, but that tranquil existence appears to be at an end. The robots have been exiled after a failed uprising. Millie Bobby Brown’s character is visited by a friendly robot that may lead her to the brother she thought was dead. As they venture across the country they’ll encounter new allies and dangerous threats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anthony and Joe Russo direct The Electric State, which boasts an impressive cast list. Brown and Pratt are joined by Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk lend their talents as the voices of the robots.

The official trailer for The Electric State gives viewers a look at the sentient robots that resemble cartoons and mascots. Some are the size of toddlers while others are giants that tower over society. One thing the robots all have in common are their oversized heads that sport smiley faces. They really do look harmless, but they also demonstrate they can resort to violence if necessary.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle, an orphaned teenager who is visited by a robot named Cosmo. Michelle believes her deceased brother is controlling Cosmo, which sets her on her quest across the American southwest. This is where she meets Chris Pratt’s Keats, who is a smuggler, and his wisecracking sidekick Herman, voiced by Anthony Mackie.

Robert Downey Jr. unmasked as Doctor Doom at San Diego Comic-Con (Image Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

It remains to be seen if the Russo. Bros. can replicate their Marvel success with The Electric State. The duo is also behind the Netflix film The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas, as well as the action-packed Extraction films starring Chris Hemsworth. The Russo Bros. also developed the Citadel franchise at Amazon Prime Video.

Marvel fans are most excited about Joe and Anthony Russo returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. San Diego Comic Con delivered the news that the Russos were helming both films, and that Robert Downey Jr. would also join them for an unexpected reunion. Instead of playing Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. is portraying the legendary Marvel villain Doctor Doom.