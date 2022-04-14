Marvel Fans Debate Tony Stark Comparisons After Elon Musk Tries to Buy Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter, and Marvel fans are making big Tony Stark comparisons as a result. Musk is currently Twitter’s biggest single shareholder, but today he put up an offer of $54.20 per share to buy the remaining stock in the company. Musk has been open about his desire to turn Twitter into a privately-owned company, where he could set the algorithmic terms of what the social media platform’s “free speech” model looks like. Musk previously planned to join Twitter’s board of directors, but declined due to having to complete a background check for the position.

All of these turns between Elon Musk and Twitter now has Marvel fans calling Musk a real-life Tony Stark – while others definitely have a major problem with that comparison!

Just LIKE Tony Stark

Elon Musk is just like Tony Stark, minus any charm, wit, style, manners or ethics. — George Hahn (@georgehahn) April 13, 2022

He’s Tony Stark if Tony Stark didn’t actually invent things, didn’t help people, wasn’t funny, didn’t have a woman who loved him, and instead of a father who worked to defeat the Nazis his dad owned an apartheid era emerald mine. Besides all that he’s just like Tony Stark. https://t.co/j6sTDapYxf — Shayne Smith (@Shaydozer) April 8, 2022

A lot of people are making list of all the ways that Elon Musk is clearly like Tony Stark. Sarcasm: the oxygen of social media.

KEEP STARK’S NAME OUT YOUR F***ING MOUTH!

Keep Tony Stark's name out your fucking MOUTH. Elon Musk is nothing like him, you HEATHENS — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) April 14, 2022

Will Smith started somethings that’s not going away anytime soon…

Does He Brave Tho?

Nothing more annoying than the Elon Musk/Tony Stark comparison. There is none. Stark came up with time travel and gave his life to save the universe.



Musk makes cars that keep getting recalled and has never done anything brave (that I am aware of). https://t.co/lMGsRM522T — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 14, 2022

Tony Stark pioneered world-changing tech (for better and worse) saved all of existence. Let’s talk when Elon Musk gets to THAT level.

One Of Them Changed

This. Tony Stark was a man capable of wholehearted change. He learned from his mistakes. He selflessly saved New York, and ultimately half of the Universe. He was a hero.



Car guy? He reeks of supervillain wanna-be.



And, yes, I am defending the honor of a fictional character.🤓 https://t.co/OLdU3MSwdC — WriterIowa 🌷 (@writeriowa) April 14, 2022

As some fans pointing out, Robert Downey Jr.’s entire arc as Tony Stark in the MCU was that of a pompous jerk who ultimately becomes the most selfless hero of all. Elon Musk…

Remember How $tark Got Rich

Shh. Nobody tell him why Tony Stark was rich in the first place. https://t.co/H9Fdd8fvjg — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 14, 2022

So maybe we don’t want Elon Musk being too much like Tony Stark, right?

He’s The OTHER Guys

Elon Musk isn’t Tony Stark. He’s Obidiah Stane. Or Justin Hammer. Or Sam Rockwell playing Justin Hammer if Sam Rockwell didn’t have any talent and poached his acting approach from people smarter than he was. — Eric Bee (@ericmbee) April 14, 2022

How many times do I have to say it?



Elon Musk is not Tony Stark, he is Justin Hammer. 😒 — New Orleans Lady (@IfIWereMagneto) April 14, 2022

Some Marvel fans have other ideas about which characters Elon Musk best represents.

Musk Didn’t Create Iron Man

Tony Stark was created in 1963 and Elon Musk was born in 1971. pic.twitter.com/njLwso0oNJ — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) April 14, 2022

To all those who (somehow) believe that the character of Tony Stark/Iron Man was somehow inspired by Elon Musk…

Worst of the Worst

When I heard Elon Musk was gonna be in SNL I got the same vibes as when I heard Trump was gonna be in SNL 🤮

Elon thinks he is Tony Stark but he is more of a Lex Luthor and not even the cool one, but the one that stole cakes



Hell even worst, the other one at that one movie. pic.twitter.com/JUjUizWtOp — SuperheroesInColor (@HeroesInColor00) April 14, 2022

This fan thinks that not only is Musk not a Marvel hero – he’s the worst the DC villains.

Civil War II

Captain America must stop Tony Stark from ***checks notes*** attempting to purchase Twitter dot com. https://t.co/lExVyGJN6I — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 14, 2022

Someone get that man the Edit Button.

It Won’t Stop…

Regardless, Musk will continue to do Bond villain stuff and sycophants who have seen exactly 1 movie in their lives will continue to insist he's Tony Stark — Chris Franklin (@Campster) April 14, 2022

If you’re hoping that somehow society will learn that Elon Musk isn’t Tony Stark… Don’t hope too hard.