Marvel

Marvel Fans Debate Tony Stark Comparisons After Elon Musk Tries to Buy Twitter

By

elon-musk-buys-twitter-tony-stark-reactions.jpg

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter, and Marvel fans are making big Tony Stark comparisons as a result. Musk is currently Twitter’s biggest single shareholder, but today he put up an offer of $54.20 per share to buy the remaining stock in the company. Musk has been open about his desire to turn Twitter into a privately-owned company, where he could set the algorithmic terms of what the social media platform’s “free speech” model looks like. Musk previously planned to join Twitter’s board of directors, but declined due to having to complete a background check for the position. 

All of these turns between Elon Musk and Twitter now has Marvel fans calling Musk a real-life Tony Stark – while others definitely have a major problem with that comparison! 

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just LIKE Tony Stark

A lot of people are making list of all the ways that Elon Musk is clearly like Tony Stark. Sarcasm: the oxygen of social media. 

KEEP STARK’S NAME OUT YOUR F***ING MOUTH!

Will Smith started somethings that’s not going away anytime soon… 

Does He Brave Tho?

Tony Stark pioneered world-changing tech (for better and worse) saved all of existence. Let’s talk when Elon Musk gets to THAT level. 

One Of Them Changed

As some fans pointing out, Robert Downey Jr.’s entire arc as Tony Stark in the MCU was that of a pompous jerk who ultimately becomes the most selfless hero of all. Elon Musk…

Remember How $tark Got Rich

So maybe we don’t want Elon Musk being too much like Tony Stark, right? 

He’s The OTHER Guys

Some Marvel fans have other ideas about which characters Elon Musk best represents. 

Musk Didn’t Create Iron Man

To all those who (somehow) believe that the character of Tony Stark/Iron Man was somehow inspired by Elon Musk… 

Worst of the Worst

This fan thinks that not only is Musk not a Marvel hero – he’s the worst the DC villains. 

Civil War II

Someone get that man the Edit Button

It Won’t Stop…

If you’re hoping that somehow society will learn that Elon Musk isn’t Tony Stark… Don’t hope too hard. 

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts