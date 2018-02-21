Marvel Fans Are Saying ‘Black Panther’s Killmonger Is the Best MCU Villain Ever

Black Panther has just crashed into the mainstream spotlight with record-breaking success, bringing a whole new slew of Marvel Comics characters along with it. Of the many breakout performances in Black Panther, one has quickly stood above the rest: Michael B. Jordan‘s Erik Killmonger.

They say a story is only as good as its villain, and that goes double for superhero movies. Well, as you will see below, there are legions of Marvel fans who believe that not only was Killmonger an essential part of what made Black Panther great, he may be the best Marvel Cinematic Universe villain we’ve ever gotten.

Here are just a few sides of this current Marvel fan hot topic discussion:

MCU G.O.A.T.

Killmonger is the best Marvel villain. Don’t @ me. #BlackPanther — Austin Steele (@BlacktionHero) February 20, 2018



erik killmonger is the best villain in the mcu — tumblr.boy (@nicoservillon) February 20, 2018



Killmonger is the best marvel villain to date, which isn’t saying much, but he is — james hunt (@JamesHunt4594) February 20, 2018



For a lot of fans, it’s a simple assessment: When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Killmonger is the greatest of all time. ‘Nuff said.

Joker Comparisions

Killmonger is the best movie villain since Heath Ledger as the Joker in my opinion — RA (@Rashan93_) February 20, 2018



You knew it was coming! Whenever we start talking “best of” anything in the big two superhero univeres, we inevitably have to reference the other. The question of whether Killmonger is better than Heath Ledger’s The Dark Knight Joker is one that will play out for awhile (we’re not quite there yet), but it’s nice to see Jordan being put on such esteemed levels of comparison.

#Flawless

btw — Killmonger is an amazing character, best villain in the MCU, but that he’s complicated and engenders empathy through great writing and performance by one of the best young actors working today is being treated as a *flaw* in the film. hell no. — DOING A BIT (@BobbyLibby) February 20, 2018



There have been some big discussion of the logistics of Killmonger’s plan, and whether the villain’s arc actually make sense in the film. We’ve had that debate out around our offices (spoiler: it’s all explanable), but some fans are taking umbrage at the very suggestion of there being a flaw in their new fav villain.

Dark Depth

You see how sly Stallone was riding the black panther wave and announced creed 2 lol but yea killmonger was the best marvel villain todate he was the most fleshed out and his motivations were understandable and he was a villain you could relate to and his swag was on 12 — Mikemeezy (@SteezyMeezy15) February 20, 2018



The more intellectual fans are breaking down what, exactly, makes Killmonger so appealing. As you can see, it’s a mix of the character’s tragic origin, cunning, swagger, and that physical power. Everything great baddies are made off.

Work of Art

Man @theblackpanther was an OUTSDANDING movie, easy one of the best in the gender, I think that a good Super Hero movie NEEDS a well written villain, Eric Killmonger is exactly that, a villain with a REAL motivation really well interpreted by @michaelb4jordan !!! pic.twitter.com/5tTAxXWZ9a — Felipe Marchioni (@Mikhairon) February 20, 2018



Killmonger is already puncturing his way into the mainstrea, inspiring all sorts of creative fan respnoses. See above.

Mainstream Props

Not a marvel fan, but #BlackPanther was insanely good. DC has a long way to go. This movie alone destroyed the #DC universe. #killmonger best freaking villain in the MCU hands down. pic.twitter.com/y88qGikMpr — Ryan Johnson (@lordryanjohnson) February 20, 2018



This Killmonger love isn’t just coming from the camp of the Marvel faithful, either. This guy speaks for all the viewers out there that don’t typically go for Marvel Studios or DC Films movies, but still recognized Jordan’s electric charisma. There is indeed a reason why this young man has been on a meteoric rise since his breakout debut in The Wire.

Vote 2018

This is the first of many important votes to go down in 2018. Let your voice be heard.

So Far From the Comics…

Fucked up how killmonger is actually just the best villain in any marvel movie so far

Really fucked up how second place is the fucking vulture — xX_WitchDenier69_Xx (@BanjouRyuuga) February 20, 2018



This is truly a “WTF” time to be living in, if you’re a longtime Marvel Comics reader. Major villains on the page haven’t lasted been loved onscreen (Dr. Doom, Apocalypse), while B-villains from the comics have grown into some of the most popular modern movie baddies around (Vulture, Killmonger, Hela). Go figure.

