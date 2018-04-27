Marvel Fans Call Out ESPN For Confusing Avengers: Infinity War With Endgame
Two years ago Monday, Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and quickly became the highest-grossing feature film to hit the box office. Even though Avatar reclaimed the cash throne earlier this year, fans are still reminiscing over the Marvel mega-team-up. That includes brand Twitter and outlets like ESPN, wanting to help fans celebrate because of the occasion.
Unfortunately for the Worldwide Leader in Sports, someone on the social media team confused Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in a tweet shared Monday afternoon, and Marvel fans are letting them know all about it.
Two years ago, Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters.
Thanos called Endgame 🎬
(via @plasticaction_) pic.twitter.com/LAwP6igD26— ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2021
As many have explained, ESPN's tweet isn't factually accurate, because Endgame's entire plot features the Avengers doing whatever it takes to take down the Mad Titan. In fact, Thanos (Josh Brolin) was even killed two separate times during the movie. He did, however, win in Avengers: Infinity War, the movie the sports channel was referring — but that came out in 2018, now over three years ago.
Keep scrolling to see what Marvel fans are saying.
Thanos Died...Twice...
Thanos died TWICE in Endgame.
Someone’s getting fired @espn, lol pic.twitter.com/6XhrLr8Kqq— Jimmy Folino - BLM & #StopAsianHate (@MrNiceGuy513) April 26, 2021
Kenan
Comic Book Guy
I believe you are mistaken. Thanos won and snapped away half of the universe during Infinity War, not Endgame. Today is not the anniversary of Infinity War. Additionally, Thanos lost at the end of Endgame and died. Therefore, he could not have called Endgame. pic.twitter.com/MHY8Ad1sNt— Steve Braband (@stevebraband) April 26, 2021
Straight to Timeout
Whoever runs this account needs their phone taken away asap— 𝑱𝑪🚀 (@JcGotNext) April 26, 2021
Worst
Thanos literally gets killed in Endgame. Worst account on Twitter and the bar is extremely low smh— John Clemens (@JClemens13) April 26, 2021
Luckily Theaters Are Open
Apparently ESPN has never seen Endgame— Zachary East 🇺🇸🔔 (@ZacharyEast12) April 26, 2021
Please Stop
This isn’t even the right movie for when they got snapped please stop— RJ (@doran_rj) April 26, 2021
Both Infinity War and Endgame are now streaming on Disney+.prev