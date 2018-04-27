Marvel Fans Call Out ESPN For Confusing Avengers: Infinity War With Endgame

Two years ago Monday, Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and quickly became the highest-grossing feature film to hit the box office. Even though Avatar reclaimed the cash throne earlier this year, fans are still reminiscing over the Marvel mega-team-up. That includes brand Twitter and outlets like ESPN, wanting to help fans celebrate because of the occasion.

Unfortunately for the Worldwide Leader in Sports, someone on the social media team confused Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in a tweet shared Monday afternoon, and Marvel fans are letting them know all about it.

Two years ago, Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters. Thanos called Endgame 🎬 (via @plasticaction_) pic.twitter.com/LAwP6igD26 — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2021

As many have explained, ESPN's tweet isn't factually accurate, because Endgame's entire plot features the Avengers doing whatever it takes to take down the Mad Titan. In fact, Thanos (Josh Brolin) was even killed two separate times during the movie. He did, however, win in Avengers: Infinity War, the movie the sports channel was referring — but that came out in 2018, now over three years ago.

Keep scrolling to see what Marvel fans are saying.