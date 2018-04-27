Marvel Fans Call Out ESPN For Confusing Avengers: Infinity War With Endgame

By Adam Barnhardt

Two years ago Monday, Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and quickly became the highest-grossing feature film to hit the box office. Even though Avatar reclaimed the cash throne earlier this year, fans are still reminiscing over the Marvel mega-team-up. That includes brand Twitter and outlets like ESPN, wanting to help fans celebrate because of the occasion.

Unfortunately for the Worldwide Leader in Sports, someone on the social media team confused Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in a tweet shared Monday afternoon, and Marvel fans are letting them know all about it.

As many have explained, ESPN's tweet isn't factually accurate, because Endgame's entire plot features the Avengers doing whatever it takes to take down the Mad Titan. In fact, Thanos (Josh Brolin) was even killed two separate times during the movie. He did, however, win in Avengers: Infinity War, the movie the sports channel was referring — but that came out in 2018, now over three years ago.

Keep scrolling to see what Marvel fans are saying.

Thanos Died...Twice...

prevnext

Kenan

prevnext

Comic Book Guy

prevnext

Straight to Timeout

prevnext

Worst

prevnext

Luckily Theaters Are Open

prevnext

Please Stop

0comments

*****

Both Infinity War and Endgame are now streaming on Disney+.

prev
Start the Conversation

of