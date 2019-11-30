The Eternals: This Might Be the Best Black Knight Fan Art Yet

By this point, Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals is well into production as it powers forward to its release date next November. The movie is set to serve as an introduction to a relatively unknown Marvel Comics franchise in the namesake team, featuring characters like Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Sersi (Gemma Chan), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), to name a few. Outside of the group itself, the movie will also feature the live-action debut of Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), arguably the most popular character in the Marvel mythos to adopt the Black Knight mantle. Thanks to the wonders of concept art maestro Raf Grassetti, we now have a pretty good idea of how Harington could look like as Whitman in the upcoming Marvel Studios epic.

Featuring the traditional reds and blues of his comics outfit, Grassetti also takes a modern approach to the metal plating on his armor, combining black leather and bronze to create a super sleek look. The art also pays homage to Harington’s Jon Snow character from Game of Thrones, throwing in some fur around the collar and cape areas.

We still don’t know what the character’s exact role in the movie will be, despite him eventually becoming lovers with the Eternal Sersi in the comics lore. Either way, studio head Kevin Feige has previously said the movie has quite the hefty production budget, making it one of Marvel Studios’ largest risks as a studio.

“It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao’s] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward,” Feige said. “That’s a risk if I’ve ever heard one.”

The Eternals is due out November 6, 2020.

