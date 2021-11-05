Marvel Fans Are Loving Eternals Director Chloe Zhao's Look for Shang-Chi Premiere

By Nicole Drum

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings celebrated its red carpet premiere Monday night in Hollywood and as is the case with Marvel movie premieres, the event saw a number of actors and others involved with the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe participate, greeting fans and press alike. Among those showing up to support Shang-Chi was Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao who helms the upcoming Eternals, but while fans were excited to see Zhao walk the red carpet Monday night out of anticipation for Eternals, fans were also taken by the filmmaker's choice of attire.

For the Shang-Shi premiere, Zhao dressed comfortably and casually in jeans, a colorful, loose-fitting top, and even carried with her a backpack and what appeared to be a reusable water bottle. The relaxed style is nothing new for Zhao. She also wore sneakers with her dress at the Academy Awards earlier this year and appeared virtually at many other ceremonies during awards season dressed casually as well, but on Monday night, Marvel fans were loving her look. Many fans simply applauded her relaxed style while others commented on social media that seeing Zhao dressed so casually made the director seem like an ordinary person. One even declared her costume "good cosplay" because she looked so cool.

Let's take a look at how fans are reacting to Zhao's relaxed red carpet style.

Just stopped by

Busy mom energy

There was a lot of respect for how Zhao's wardrobe choice suggested a busy schedule and hard work.

This tweet translates to "these clothes have the energy of someone who just picked up their kids from school, will drop them off at soccer and then go to yoga. I love you Chloe Zhao."

Iconic

This tweet translates to "Chloe Zhao so iconic going to the Shang-Chi premiere as if going for a walk downtown."

Love this

This tweet translates to "the look of Chloe Zhao at the premiere of Shang-Chi well me in the morning going to school love it."

Went for a hike and STILL had time for the premiere

Let's normalize dressing comfortably.

This is what queens do.

Who needs pockets when you have a BACKPACK

Just so cool

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.

Eternals is currently scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

