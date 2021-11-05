Marvel Fans Are Loving Eternals Director Chloe Zhao's Look for Shang-Chi Premiere

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings celebrated its red carpet premiere Monday night in Hollywood and as is the case with Marvel movie premieres, the event saw a number of actors and others involved with the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe participate, greeting fans and press alike. Among those showing up to support Shang-Chi was Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao who helms the upcoming Eternals, but while fans were excited to see Zhao walk the red carpet Monday night out of anticipation for Eternals, fans were also taken by the filmmaker's choice of attire.

For the Shang-Shi premiere, Zhao dressed comfortably and casually in jeans, a colorful, loose-fitting top, and even carried with her a backpack and what appeared to be a reusable water bottle. The relaxed style is nothing new for Zhao. She also wore sneakers with her dress at the Academy Awards earlier this year and appeared virtually at many other ceremonies during awards season dressed casually as well, but on Monday night, Marvel fans were loving her look. Many fans simply applauded her relaxed style while others commented on social media that seeing Zhao dressed so casually made the director seem like an ordinary person. One even declared her costume "good cosplay" because she looked so cool.

Let's take a look at how fans are reacting to Zhao's relaxed red carpet style.