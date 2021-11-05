Marvel Fans Are Loving Eternals Director Chloe Zhao's Look for Shang-Chi Premiere
Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings celebrated its red carpet premiere Monday night in Hollywood and as is the case with Marvel movie premieres, the event saw a number of actors and others involved with the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe participate, greeting fans and press alike. Among those showing up to support Shang-Chi was Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao who helms the upcoming Eternals, but while fans were excited to see Zhao walk the red carpet Monday night out of anticipation for Eternals, fans were also taken by the filmmaker's choice of attire.
For the Shang-Shi premiere, Zhao dressed comfortably and casually in jeans, a colorful, loose-fitting top, and even carried with her a backpack and what appeared to be a reusable water bottle. The relaxed style is nothing new for Zhao. She also wore sneakers with her dress at the Academy Awards earlier this year and appeared virtually at many other ceremonies during awards season dressed casually as well, but on Monday night, Marvel fans were loving her look. Many fans simply applauded her relaxed style while others commented on social media that seeing Zhao dressed so casually made the director seem like an ordinary person. One even declared her costume "good cosplay" because she looked so cool.
Let's take a look at how fans are reacting to Zhao's relaxed red carpet style.
Just stopped by
prevnext
I love two Emmy winner Chloé Zhao looks like a mom who just stopped by as if it was one of her errands lol https://t.co/KYfVxMApDt— NateDizzle312 (@NateDizzle312) August 17, 2021
Busy mom energy
There was a lot of respect for how Zhao's wardrobe choice suggested a busy schedule and hard work.
This tweet translates to "these clothes have the energy of someone who just picked up their kids from school, will drop them off at soccer and then go to yoga. I love you Chloe Zhao."
prevnext
essa roupa tem a energia de quem acabou de buscar os filhos da escola, vai deixá-los no futebol e depois ir pro yoga. te amo chloe zhao— ph (@detectivcomiccs) August 17, 2021
Iconic
This tweet translates to "Chloe Zhao so iconic going to the Shang-Chi premiere as if going for a walk downtown."
prevnext
chloe zhao tão icônica indo pra première de shang chi como se tivesse indo dar uma volta no centro da cidade— ⚡︎ (@mssmarvell) August 17, 2021
Love this
This tweet translates to "the look of Chloe Zhao at the premiere of Shang-Chi well me in the morning going to school love it."
prevnext
o look da chloé zhao na premiere de shang chi bem eu de manhã indo pra escola amei pic.twitter.com/MTsl4580qQ— lana ⧗ (@caroldrnvrs) August 17, 2021
Went for a hike and STILL had time for the premiere
prevnext
chloé zhao went for a hike then stopped at the #shangchi premiere pic.twitter.com/uSykbU28We— #shangchi (@cineternals) August 17, 2021
Let's normalize dressing comfortably.
prevnext
I am a fan of Chloé Zhao. She always dresses comfortably. Here for it. #ShangChi red carpet. https://t.co/F36lcPuaBd— Sandra Choute (@geekchic9) August 17, 2021
This is what queens do.
prevnext
chloe zhao in jeans at the red carpet? queen behaviour pic.twitter.com/iTIc1jtsgS— jaz (@natashxaos) August 17, 2021
Who needs pockets when you have a BACKPACK
prevnext
chloe zhao showing up on the #shangchi red carpet with a backpack we love to see it— inah (@inahreads) August 17, 2021
Just so cool
prevnext
The people who cosplayed to attend the #ShangChi premiere are the REAL winners here. Also Chloé Zhao, because her fit was so casually cool, it just FEELS like good cosplay.
🔥🥇🔥 pic.twitter.com/i4zFbT0fp0— The Wizard of Fuzz (@Ceedro) August 17, 2021
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.0comments
Eternals is currently scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th.
Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Imagesprev