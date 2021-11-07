Eternals: Kit Harington Asks Marvel Fans to Stop Worrying About The Blip

Eternals finally hit theaters this weekend and it follows a race of immortal beings with superpowers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. When the movie was first announced, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans wondered why this powerful group didn’t step in to help the Avengers in the past, especially when it came to defeating Thanos. It turns out, the Eternals were instructed to only help humans when evil creatures called Deviants were involved. Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman in the new Marvel movie, making him the only lead who isn’t an Eternal, so naturally, his character asks the same question about Thanos. During a recent interview with National Post, Harington explained why fans need to move on from Thanos and the Blip.

“I think the answer is pretty satisfactory,” Harington replied when asked about the Eternals’ explanation for not helping the Avengers. “This is me talking to the Marvel fans, so shoot me. You mustn’t get too bogged down. This is a new phase; this is a new group of people coming in. If it becomes too much about the Blip or events that happened in the previous stuff, you can trip yourself up everywhere. We need to remember to keep a level of suspended disbelief.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the fact that the Eternals didn’t interfere with past MCU battles, there have been some hints that the immortal beings have had encounters with the Avengers in the past. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis, Angelina Jolie (Thena) teased a possible history with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“I think we’re assuming that we know everybody because we’ve been around forever,” Jolie explained. “So we definitely had the opportunity to be everywhere in every… We’ve been, I think that’s the fun, now, if you watch the other ones, we’ve been there. The question is, are there certain things that Phastos’s [Brian Tyree Henry] created that you’ve been watching and thinking it came from something else? Was it actually Phastosor has somebody else been doing? You know, did you heal something, did something happen that you haven’t realized we’ve been there?”

In another ComicBook.com interview, Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo) teased his own character’s history with other MCU characters.

“Yes,” Nanjiani replied when asked if they had developed Kingo’s history to include encounters with known characters. “Chloe [Zhao] had it all mapped out, and she had a very specific sense of… Because the thing is, Eternals have sort of been in hiding, right? So they haven’t been going around talking to Iron-Man and Captain America and all those people. They’ve been pretending to be normal human beings. But it makes sense that my character would have met another character who’s not from Earth either. I’m trying to be vague. I don’t know what I’m allowed to say or not. So I think that was all part of the stuff, so that even though Eternals really is a standalone movie, you want to feel the presence, and the reality of, the rest of the MCU around it. And Chloe is such a nerd with an encyclopedic knowledge of Marvel and the MCU. So she was really excited about dropping these references in.”

Eternals is now playing in theaters.