Eternals: Lia McHugh’s Sprite Is Definitely Not Just a Kid

Like the Inhumans, each member of the Eternals has a different superpower despite being part of the same group and boasting virtually the same age. When it comes to Lia McHugh’s Sprite, it just so happens her powers and personality are packed into the body of a 12-year-old. Despite appearing as the youngest, McHugh says her character might even be one of the most mature of the group.

“Well, I can tell you her superpower, she creates illusions,” the actor told us on a visit to the film’s set last January. “She’s sort of the adult of the group, she tells everyone when they’re doing stuff wrong and bossy and a little bit sassy at times.”

Diving into the character a little bit, McHugh added that Sprite grows increasingly anxious throughout the movie, largely because those outside her group treat her.

“Sprite wants to be an adult and be able to have… Because, if you were thousands of years old in a child body, people would treat you differently,” McHugh said. “They treat you like a child and they don’t tell you things, it’s just stuff like that. She wants to feel like she’s the adult that she is.”

She added, “In the flashbacks, everyone, all of humanity knows she’s a superhero and yeah, I don’t think they treat her like a child because they know. But in modern times we’re not allowed to tell any of the humans who we really are. So they do treat me… Yeah. It’s very different.”

The flashback McHugh talks about is one of the two timelines that will be explored throughout the duration of Chloe Zhao’s momentous blockbuster.

“We want audiences to discover a corner of the Marvel universe they’ve never seen before,” Eternals producer Nate Moore previously said of the movie. “We want them to discover a mythology that is a challenging sci-fi movie but also has a human heart. And we want them to meet ten heroes who they hopefully can relate to.”

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

