Eternals: Marvel Studios Pays Tribute to the Makkari and Druig Ship

Eternals is now playing in theaters and there are many characters to love as well as a few couples to ship. The movie’s main romantic storyline is a love triangle between Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), and Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), but it’s another duo that has the Internet abuzz. Marvel fans are obsessed with Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) whose onscreen chemistry has lots of folks hoping their centuries-long friendship will turn into a romance. It’s clear Marvel Studios has gotten the memo, because their latest promo on social media is a tribute to the pair.

“HERE FOR IT. 😍 See Makkari and Druig in Marvel Studios’ @Eternals only in theaters NOW! Get Tickets: (Link in Bio),” Marvel wrote. The promo features Druig saying, “My beautiful, beautiful Makkari. Did you miss me?” You can check out the clip below:

Earlier this month, Eternals director Chloe Zhao shouted out to all of the fans who ship Druig and Makkari on social media.

“As a fangirl, I share your passion to use your imaginations to explore characters and universes you love so much so that they keep expanding and never-ending! For y’all who are making awesome fan arts, vids, and fics of our Eternals characters, please know that I’m watching and reading with the biggest smile on my face! See y’all on AO3! #eternals #drukkari #mcuforever,” she wrote.

Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast spoke to Eternals producer Nate Moore about the popular duo, and he revealed that it all started because of the natural chemistry between the two actors.

“That was something that we found while we were shooting. Even in the script, I would argue it’s there in a very subtle way. But, it was Barry and Lauren’s actual chemistry that made that something that we actually leaned into more,” Moore explained. “The moment on the beach was them. So much of them… First of all, Barry Keoghan is the sweetest guy you will ever meet. Lauren in some ways took him under her wing. Because… this movie was a big one for Barry. I think, Lauren, having joined The Walking Dead, was used to being in situations that felt big, but that she could figure out how to make small and personal.”

“So, they had real chemistry,” he continued. “I remember the first screening. Obviously, this story is built on a love story between Sersi and Ikaris. But, in early screenings, it was really Druig and Makkari that people were like ‘Oh, that’s cool! Let’s get more of that!’ So, that’s a testament to those two actors.”

Eternals is now playing in theaters.