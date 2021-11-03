Eternals Outperforming Shang-Chi in Pre-Order Ticket Sales

Despite its record-setting low score on Rotten Tomatoes, Chloe Zhao’s Eternals is performing exceptionally well in advanced ticket sales. Wednesday, Fandango announced the film is currently outpacing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in pre-order sales on the platform. Per a release from the company, Eternals is the second-best-selling movie on the service all year, falling only to Black Widow’s release earlier this year.

“‘Eternals’ is a haunting, soulful and spectacular epic, the kind that only Chloe Zhao can deliver and that demands to be seen on the big screen,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said in a press release. “It offers a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from every Marvel movie that has come before it, and it takes the brand in a refreshing new direction.”

The ticket-selling platform also revealed it surveyed more than 1,000 people who bought tickets to Eternals, and of those surveyed, an astonishing 98-percent expressed excitement to see a movie featuring nearly a dozen new characters. Furthermore, 97-percent of the sample size say they’re looking to see a “different kind” of a movie from Marvel Studios, while 94-percent expressed a desire for Zhao’s practical on-location filmmaking style as compared to the standard soundstage and green screen production style of the Burbank-based outfit.

As of this writing, Eternals still carries a 53-percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest of any film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, the film is the only entry in the franchise that has the review aggregator’s “Rotten” badge.

Eternals enters theaters November 5th while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available for Disney+ subscribers to stream on November 12th.

