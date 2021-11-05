Eternals Star Richard Madden Says Filming Was "Physically F--king Draining"

✖

Eternals is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies ever released by Marvel Studios. While a flick like Avengers: Endgame had an incredibly large ensemble, Chloe Zhao's time-spanning Eternals will take fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to corners of the world they haven't seen before and, for the most part, will do so practically wherever applicable. At one point, studio head Kevin Feige even called the feature one the riskiest movies Marvel's ever made.

The production has been so demanding, in fact, Eternals star Richard Madden went the length to say it was "physically f-cking draining" in one interview. Speaking with Wonderland Magazine, the Game of Thrones alumnus said all the wire work he had to do for the feature started to take its toll at one point.

“There was a lot of time on wires because my character flies, which was just physically f**king draining," Madden told the magazine.

In the same article, he made sure to point out Eternals carries a fairly light tone throughout, despite being about another potential world-ending apocalypse.

“It’s hard to get that lightness but that’s what’s so important, to get these lighter moments when we can. I’d love to do some more comedies. I do feel like I end up playing a lot of serious things," the actor added. "I think it’s not representative of me but you get affected with what you do, what you spend all your day doing, so that’s why I’d love to do something lighter so my day is affected with lighter things rather than the end of the world stuff.”

Hot off winning an Oscar for Best Director on Nomadland, Zhao is credited as both the helmer and screenwriter on Eternals.

"I am the writer on the Eternals, the credits just aren't updated yet," Zhao previously said of the film. "I don't know what it would be like if I don't write the films [I direct]... In the writing process is where I bring in my sensibility, that's a huge part of it. I'm creating situations that will allow certain cinematic language to come in that I've learned on my last three films."

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

What'd you think of the final trailer of Chloe Zhao's Eternals? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!