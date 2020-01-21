New The Eternals Set Video Teases Chaos and Destruction

Principal photography on The Eternals has continued into the new year and at this rate, it’s been common to see a new batch of set photos or a clip from the set surface every few days. While most filming has taken place on sound stages and the like, locations protected from the general public, a fair amount has been shot outside on practical effects, allowing for curious fans and paparazzi alike to get snapshots of the action.

One peculiar video from the set now circulating online depicts a whole swath of extra actors running from an unseen aggressor. In the clip, at least a dozen actors are running down a street while something presumably chases them. In at least one instance, one of the extras continues looking back at the person or thing the crowd is running from.

At this stage, it’s hard telling what exactly they’re running away from. We know The Deviants are set to play a role in the upcoming blockbuster from Chloé Zhao, so it’s entirely possible a fight between them and a member of the titular group are duking it out on the street. There’s also the possibility a Celestial has arrived on Earth and that’s who the people are running from, especially if they continue to look back and marvel at its size.

Scene involves dozen of actoes running from the unseen threats pic.twitter.com/kJzNPwj56i — Secrets of Eternals (@EternalsSecrets) January 20, 2020

The practical effects and filming choices from Zhao have led to a massive budget, something Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says is responsible for making The Eternals one of the biggest risks the studio has ever taken.

“It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao’s] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward,” Feige said last year. “That’s a risk if I’ve ever heard one.”d

The Eternals hits theaters November 6, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021,Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

