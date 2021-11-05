Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Treated for "Serious Facial Injuries" After Reported Assault

✖

Eternals star Barry Keoghan has been treated and subsequently released for what was described as serious facial injuries following an assault in Galway, Ireland. According to Ireland's Independent, Keoghan was found walking outside Galway's G Hotel in the early hours of Sunday, August 15th and rushed by ambulance to Galway University Hospital. He was treated for injuries including cuts to his face before later being released. According to the report, Keoghan has not filed a complaint in the incident and no arrests have been made regarding the matter as confirmed by a Garda spokesperson.

"Gardaí did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday August 15, 2021 after 3.30am. An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."

Prior to the incident, Keoghan had been seen earlier in the evening at a local pub and had taken photos with a hairdresser. According to the report, Keoghan is also part of a current "welcome back to the pubs" television advertising campaign for Guinness. Neither Keoghan nor his representatives have commented about the incident at the time of this article’s writing.

In Eternals, Keoghan plays Druig, one of the Eternals who has the ability to manipulate the minds of others. Marvel recently released the official, full-length trailer for the film giving fans their best look yet at the film. In addition to Keoghan, Eternals stars Richard Madden as the powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the compassionate Sersi, Angelina Jolie as the elite warrior Thena, Salma Hayek as spiritual leader Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani the charismatic Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as super-speedster Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as visionary engineer Phastos, Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee) as strongman Gilgamesh, and Lia McHugh as the childlike Sprite.

Eternals is currently scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th.

Photo: Fred Duval/FilmMagic via Getty Images