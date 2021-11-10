Eternals Writers Address If Ego Is Actually A Celestial

A lot of Marvel fans were wondering if Ego from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is actually a Celestial. The writers of Eternals had a bit of an answer. The Direct spoke to Kaz Firpo about that very interesting question. He said that they discussed it a lot. But, if you’re looking for some immediate payoff, keep your eyes on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. “We talked about it at length, but it’s one of those things where I think that maybe Guardians [Vol. 3] will have something to say about it… Ego’s a really fascinating character, whether he’s lying or not, that’s a question,” Firpo said. But, it seems as though James Gunn’s next film will have a big role in the future of the MCU.

The writer continued, “I think that you’ve seen the Celestials now in our film, what they are, what they’re capable of, the fact that they are truly as large as planets, give birth to suns, and they’re immortal space gods—even more than our tiny little immortal space gods. So I think it’s going to be something that we’re going to continue to get to explore a little bit … and I think that you know, as far as we know, the Eternals haven’t met Ego. They don’t even know who he is. Was he an imposter? I don’t know, but I’m excited to see James Gunn’s Guardians 3 as much as you are.”

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with cosmic comic book legend Jim Starlin. During that conversation, he revealed who his biggest asks were to get into the MCU. Thanos’ lover seems like a good choice in that regard.

“I’m hoping more to see the Mistress Death show up,” Starlin began. “That’s my new lobby. And every time I see anyone from Marvel, I’ll have to hit for Mistress Death and bring in these abstract characters.”

The comics creator is already batting a nice clean average with some of the developments in Eternals already.

“Every time I’ve seen Kevin Feige over the last two years, I have been lobbying for Pip. And obviously, I have more influence than I thought,” Starlin laughed. “But the truth of the matter is, they work on these things years ahead, so he’s probably been chuckling up his sleeve every time in recent years when I’ve seen him and said, ‘Hey, when are we going to see Pip?’” And he’ll mutter something because he knew it was coming all along.”

