Eternals: Jim Starlin Reveals Which of His Cosmic Creations Needs to Join the MCU Next

The vast majority of Jim Starlin’s work at Marvel came in stories found on the publisher’s cosmic side, and the legendary creator has already seen many of his creations come to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanos—a character he created to debut in Invincible Iron Man #55, the very same first appearance issue as Drax the Destroyer—just served as the MCU’s most fearsome villain. Both Drax and Gamora have become household names due to James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Thanks to Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, two more of his creations came to life.

As Starlin’s credits list begins to dwindle, there’s still one character he’s dying to see in live-action at one point or another: Mistress Death.

“I’m hoping more to see the Mistress Death show up,” Starlin tells us. “That’s my new lobby. And every time I see anyone from Marvel, I’ll have to hit for Mistress Death and bring in these abstract characters.”

We jokingly asked if Starlin’s hoping to see the Blood Brothers appear at any time, and he suggests few fans really care about the duo. They debuted in that same Iron Man issue that Thanos and Drax did.

“Who cares about the Blood Brothers? They may have been one of my first creations, but I never knew what to do with them,” the creator adds. “Big, lumbering brutes with fangs, who cares?”

Earlier in our conversation, Starlin revealed he lobbied Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige for two straight years, attempting to get Pip in a movie.

“Every time I’ve seen Kevin Feige over the last two years, I have been lobbying for Pip. And obviously, I have more influence than I thought,” Starlin joked. “But the truth of the matter is, they work on these things years ahead, so he’s probably been chuckling up his sleeve every time in recent years when I’ve seen him and said, ‘Hey, when are we going to see Pip?’” And he’ll mutter something, because he knew it was coming all along.”

