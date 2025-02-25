Every Marvel Studios Movie Nominated for an Oscar (Only Two Have Won)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have started off as a risk – translating the interconnectedness of the comic books to film and television – but we doubt that Kevin Feige and company could’ve predicted just how massively successful the franchise would become. Since Marvel Studios released the first installment in this gargantuan series – 2008’s Iron Man – the MCU has not only become the most successful and popular franchise in film history, it has paved the way for many other franchises to embrace the idea of a shared cinematic universe consisting of prequels, sequels, spin-offs, and more. It’s hard to imagine what Hollywood would be like without the MCU.

However, despite the incredible popularity of the MCU and the (generally) positive response from critics, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has always been a bit reluctant to recognize the artistry of these films, outside of their technical aspects. But that’s to be expected, as the Academy generally hasn’t shown too much love to comic book movies in general. While the MCU has racked up several nominations over the years, only two of its films have won. Here’s a look at every Marvel Studios movie that has been nominated for an Academy Award (including the two that actually won).

Iron Man (2008)

Best Sound Editing: Frank Eulner and Christopher Boyes (Nominated)

Best Visual Effects: John Nelson, Ben Snow, Dan Sudick, and Shane Mahan (Nominated)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Best Visual Effects: Janek Sirrs, Ben Snow, Ged Wright, and Dan Sudick (Nominated)

The Avengers (2012)

Best Visual Effects: Janek Sirrs, Jeff White, Guy Williams, and Dan Sudick (Nominated)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Best Visual Effects: Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Erik Nash, and Dan Sudick (Nominated)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Best Visual Effects: Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Bryan Grill, and Dan Sudick (Nominated)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou and David White (Nominated)

Best Visual Effects: Stephane Ceretti, Nicolas Aithadi, Jonathan Fawkner, and Paul Corbould (Nominated)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Best Visual Effects: Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, and Paul Corbould (Nominated)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Best Visual Effects: Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, and Dan Sudick (Nominated)

Black Panther (2018) – WINNER

Best Picture: Kevin Feige (Nominated)

Best Costume Design: Ruth Carter (Won)

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Won)

Best Original Song: Kendrick Lamar, Sounwave & Anthony Tiffith (music); Lamar, SZA & Tiffith (lyrics) for “All the Stars” (Nominated)

Best Production Design: Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart (Won)

Best Sound Editing: Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker (Nominated)

Best Sound Mixing: Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor, and Peter J. Devlin (Nominated)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Best Visual Effects: Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl, and Dan Sudick (Nominated)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Best Visual Effects: Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick (Nominated)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Best Visual Effects: Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver (Nominated)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Best Visual Effects: Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick (Nominated)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett (Nominated)

Best Costume Design: Ruth Carter (Won)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Camille Friend and Joel Harlow (Nominated)

Best Original Song: Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems (music); Coogler & Tems (lyrics) for “Lift Me Up” (Nominated)

Best Visual Effects: Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, and Dan Sudick (Nominated)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Best Visual Effects: Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, and Theo Bialek (Nominated)

Will Marvel Ever Win a Major Oscar?

With few exceptions, Marvel Studios has mostly garnered awards recognition for technical categories. However, here’s hoping that the MCU expands into more ambitious and dramatic storytelling in future projects. Who knows? Perhaps upcoming MCU films will be so good that they’ll force the Academy to honor them for more than just their visual spectacle.

For now though, Marvel Studios will have to remain content with its track record of historic nominations and frustrating losses. Still, the MCU shows no signs of slowing down, so the law of averages dictates that they’re bound to score a major Oscar sooner or later.

Do you think there are MCU movies that should’ve been nominated for Oscars? Let us know below!