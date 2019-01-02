Exclusive ‘Captain Marvel’ Goose the Cat Funko Pop is Live

It appears that Carol Danvers’ pet cat Goose (known as Chewie in the comics) will have a significant role in the upcoming Captain Marvel film. The fact that the Captain Marvel Nick Fury Marvel Legends figure includes a version of Goose in chains is evidence of that for sure.

Odds are this has something to do with the fact that Chewie/Goose is a member of a powerful alien race called the Flerken, and can sprout tentacles and tiny pocket universes when threatened. However, Funko has captured Goose in full-on cute mode, and you can get his Funko Pop in a standard version here and a flocked (fuzzy) version here. The flocked version is a BoxLunch exclusive, so jump on it while you can.

In addition to the Nick Fury figure mentioned above, Hasbro’s complete line of Marvel Legends figures for the upcoming Captain Marvel film are available to order right here at Entertainment Earth (shipping is slated to commence any day now). If you’re a collector, you might want to go for the Captain Marvel Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 set which includes all of the figures plus a duplicate Captain Marvel figure for $164.99 with free shipping. Note that the Build-a-Figure pieces included in the wave combine to form a Kree Sentry. The full lineup includes the following figures:

• Captain Marvel

• Talos Skrull

• Nick Fury

• Carol Danvers (Jacket)

• Starforce Commander

• Grey Gargoyle

• Genis-Vell

Finally, the complete lineup of Funko Pop figures from the Captain Marvel movie are available to pre-order right here. It includes the following figures:

• Captain Marvel Pop! Vinyl Figure #425 (w/ Chase figure)

• Captain Marvel Vers Pop! Vinyl Figure #427

• Captain Marvel Nick Fury Pop! Vinyl Figure #428

• Captain Marvel Yon-Rogg Pop! Vinyl Figure #429

• Captain Marvel Talos Pop! Vinyl Figure #431

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pop! Vinyl Figure #426

• Captain Marvel Maria Rambeau Pop! Vinyl Figure #430

• Captain Marvel Carol Danvers on Motorcycle Pop! Vinyl Vehicle #57

• Captain Marvel Unmasked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Masked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Pop! Pen Display Case

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for several variants to arrive at Hot Topic, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and FYE sometime this month.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th 2019.

