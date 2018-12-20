Exclusive First Look: Diamond Select Toys’s ‘Captain Marvel’ Toys

Diamond Select Toys has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at their MiniMates from Captain Marvel, the forthcoming film starring Brie Larson and Jude Law.

In addition, they gave us the solicitation text and a tantalizing silhouette for a Captain Marvel action figure that will feature the character in her Starforce uniform from the film.

You can check out both images, along with the official writeups, below. You will be able to pre-order them starting tomorrow online and from the Diamond Previews catalog.

Marvel Movie Minimates Captain Marvel Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! One of the most anticipated movies of 2019 is almost here, and DST is offering an all-new box set of Marvel Minimates based on it! This four-pack includes Captain Marvel, Kree soldiers Att-Lass and Minn-Erva, and the Skrull Nuro! Each 2-inch Minimates mini-figure features 14 points of articulation and fully interchangeable parts. The set comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield!

Box Set SRP: $24.99

Release Date: Spring 2019

Marvel Select Captain Marvel Starforce Uniform Action Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! It’s official! The next highly anticipated release in the Marvel Select action figure line is none other than Captain Marvel herself, in her Starforce uniform! Measuring approximately 7 inches tall with approximately 16 points of articulation, this movie release will feature the likeness of actress Brie Larson, and is sure to be the next sought-after figure in the line! Packaged in display-ready Select packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference. Accessories TBA. Designed and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios.

Action Figure SRP: $24.99

Release Date Summer 2019

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to Brie Larson and Jude Law, Captain Marvel stars stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell, and Clark Gregg.

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019. Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26, 2019.