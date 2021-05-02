Baron Zemo's Purple Mask Explained by Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Head Writer

✖

Ahead of the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a popular fan theory lit the internet ablaze as the Marvel faithful discussed at length the mask Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) was set to wear. The purple mask with lines running the length of its face quickly drew comparisons to Thanos, with some suggesting Zemo would start wearing the mask in a bid to mock Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) for losing to the Mad Titan during Avengers: Infinity War. As it turns out, the theory is nothing more than a theory, with series showrunner Malcolm Spellman confirming it has nothing to do with the Eternal.

"It's his history from when he was in the military," Spellman tells UNILAD in a new interview. "And who knows what else, but no it's nothing to do with Thanos."

As we all saw in the season finale, Zemo was taken to The Raft to leave out his remaining days — until, naturally, he's broken out at some point in the future once Marvel finally decides to make a Thunderbolts project. Even though the series clearly lays the groundwork for the villainous team-up, Marvel producer Nate Moore says the group was never in the plans.

"The honest truth is, no," Moore told Entertainment Weekly last month. "Not because we don't think they're cool because they are, but because we already felt like there was so much on the table in this series that we didn't also then want to introduce a group of characters or reintroduce people that we've seen in the past, and cloud the story."

"The more characters you produce, then you have to service them," he added. "And then we wouldn't have had time to maybe go home with Sam and Bucky to Louisiana, or do some of those things. That, on a character

