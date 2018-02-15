Falcon and Winter Soldier Producer Debunks Black Panther Cameo Rumor

✖

The producers of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made some time to debunk some rumors of Black Panther making a cameo appearance in the Marvel series. Episode 4 opened in Wakanda with Ayo freeing Bucky from his HYDRA programming. As soon as the Dora Milaje showed up, fans began to wonder if maybe Chadwick Boseman had snuck in to film before his passing. Well, producer Nate Moore and Kari Skogland stopped by the Vanity Fair Still Watching podcast to discuss the possibility. Simply put, that isn’t going to happen. The creative team wanted to be brutally honest about this one. Marvel has played coy at times in the past year, and it got them into trouble. Anything concerning Boseman is still a very tough subject for a lot of fans after his passing. Moore especially wanted to be firm in his statement that nope, no King T’Challa in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“No. I can say. That is not going to happen,” Moore began. “I would be honest if it was. Chad's passing is a whole life thing, and I loved the guy as much as the character. I think we have to be very careful and thoughtful about when he appears, because he meant so much to a lot of people as much as he meant to us. But yeah, we wouldn't use that as a ‘Come next week; maybe you’ll see Panther!’ We wouldn't, and he's not.”

Victoria Alonso, Marvel Studios EV, has also been adamant that you won’t be seeing Black Panther recast. Clarin spoke to the exec, and she celebrated Boseman’s individuality.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Alonso said. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Alonso added, "Because Chadwick was not only a wonder ... but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

