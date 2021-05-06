Falcon and the Winter Soldier Composer Explains How He Approached US Agent’s Captain America Moment

✖

US Agent’s big Captain America debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sparked a ton of conversation among fans. Composer Henry Jackman sat down with Comicbook.com to talk about how he crafted the homage to “Star-Spangled Man” from Captain America: The First Avenger. Now, since the song was first included in Alan Silvestri’s score, he didn’t want to take total credit for this piece. But, he did have to add some touches to accommodate the marching band and the more contemporary feel. However, authenticity is crucial when working with that kind of environment. Jackman was able to find some sort of balance and it resonated with the viewers who quickly caught on to what the music cue was trying to do within the episode. Even with a character as controversial as John Walker, getting that first impression right is crucial and Marvel succeeded in that regard. Check out what he had to say down below:

CB: How did you approach re-working Star Spangled Man for a marching band structure like in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

"I can't take all the credit for that, as it's someone else's work. However, It's like putting on a new coat of paint. In that, you're taking something already established and adding a few touch-ups. So, you have to be careful in adding layers because if you do too much you can ruin it... I think of it like making a cake, there's already something there, and it's delicious, but the real challenge is adding the right things so it doesn't go overboard.”

“Funny enough, the marching band sequence actually uses the same guitar player from Louisiana Hero [Sam's big hero song and the end credits music]. Getting the right players to execute that song was crucial because if you don't get it right, it sounds like these big classical musicians trying to replicate the style and that doesn't give the effect you want."

That stylistic choice definitely paid off in having the viewers just build on their initial reactions from the reveal in Episode 1. Now, the only question is when we'll see Walker in the MCU next.

