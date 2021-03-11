The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Host New Marvel Featurette

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are stepping front and center to host a new Marvel featurette about their upcoming Disney+ series. In the new teaser, we see Mackie and Stan sitting down for one-on-one interviews about the series - and each other - spliced with footage from the show. Marvel's strategy for marketing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been comparing it to buddy-cop action-comedies (popular in the late '80s and '90s); well, this new featurette definitely gives off that tone, as Mackie and Stan taking joking jabs at one another. Check it out below:

While Marvel Studios has been using the wit and banter between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the selling point for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that may be a sort PR sleight-of-hand the studio has been pulling on fans. With just a week to go until the series premiere, we still don't know virtually anything about what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's story is actually about. We know the players involved: Sam Wilson/Falcon, and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, are going to have a reunion with Sharon Carter/Agent 13 (Emily VanCamp) and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), while having to face new threats like John Walker/US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and a team of power-boosted hijackers (which includes Solo actress Erin Kellyman).

In fact, the most recent TV trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped a big hint that these new marauders could be using some knock-off version of the Captain America Super Soldier Serum to pull off their heists, which could be a potentially big new door opening in the MCU. The Super Soldier Serum and Captain America's legacy is something that could touch upon everything from the Black Widow movie's look at Russia's super-spy/soldier program, to explaining how Power Man/Luke Cage fits into MCU continuity. There's also Young Avengers hero Eli Bradley/Patriot, whose origin is tied to the secret scandal of the US military's experiments on black soldiers using Super Soldier Serum variants - a history TFATWS has alluded to in its trailers, as well.

So: come for the buddy-cop, stay for the larger MCU intrigue. Sounds about right.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 18th.