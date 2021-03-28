The Falcon and Winter Soldier's Head Writer Teases Character in Episode 5 Who Could Partner With Thor

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally here and the latest episode featured the highly-anticipated reunion between Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Marvel fans are obsessed with the duo's chemistry, which has made them one of the most beloved pairings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, recently spoke to Rotten Tomatoes TV, and the host brought up the iconic pairing as well as some more unexpected duos like Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Spellman was asked about some of his dream Marvel pairings, and he teased that an upcoming character from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would work well with Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

"There are characters in our series who I would love to see partnered with like - it’s a very, very grounded character - partnered with one of the big world-shakers like Thor or someone like that," Spellman shared. "The personality is so strong, it's an episode five character. I’d love to see that character with Thor."

We love a good tease! This response from Spellman has us wondering if this episode 5 character is the same person he hinted was his favorite of the series. In fact, he recently shared with SFX Magazine (via The Direct) that his favorite character was almost lost.

"My favorite character in the series, we almost lost. And we did lose [them] for a little while. Then I don't know what Kevin [Feige], Nate [Moore], and Zoie [Nagelhout] worked out in the background, but that character came back," Spellman explained.

We certainly were not surprised to learn that the Marvel producers came in and saved the day. While we may not know Spellman's favorite character and if that's the same person he's teasing for a Thor team-up, but we do know the moment he realized Sam and Bucky were the future of the MCU.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

