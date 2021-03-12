Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Calls Captain America's Shield a "Major Burden"

✖

As it stands now, Captain America (Chris Evans) is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's oldest Avenger. In fact, the character's all but guaranteed to be retired from his superhero career, should the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame be any indication. He's since tried to hand his iconic red, white, and blue shield down to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), another member of the superhero team, one that is reluctant to stand in the role of his mentor.

In a new profile by the New York Times, Mackie makes sure to point out his character wasn't seeking out the role of Captain America in the slightest. Instead, Mackie says Wilson — the Avenger known as The Falcon — feels an incredible burden each time he goes to pick up the shield. The actor tells the Times the awarding of the shield “wasn’t an opportunity — it was a major burden.”

“It wasn’t a thing of him sitting back and waiting for the shield,” Mackie adds. “He wasn’t looking for a promotion at work.”

Earlier this year, the actor reminded the world that Wilson didn't even officially accept the shield on-screen. Instead, Mackie says The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will follow those vying for the ultimate Marvel accessory. According to the actor, that plot device will lead to a power struggle between Wilson and Wyatt Russel's US Agent.

“See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], ‘It doesn’t feel right because the shield is yours.’ So, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America,” Mackie revealed. “Where’s the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?”

“It’s a really good show, I was worried when I first heard it was streaming,” he concluded. “That the quality would be lost. That it would turn into this idea of what these movies could be, and they wouldn’t be able to do the action sequences, and give us the look that we’re accustomed to when it comes to these Marvel movies. The action sequences are mind-blowing. The story is great, you really get to know the characters and fall in love with the characters. As you can see with WandaVision. It just brings you further into the universe. So, it’s not going to disappoint. I’m excited for people to see it.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

