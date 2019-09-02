Falcon & Winter Soldier US Agent Costume Might Have Already Been Revealed

Marvel fans are anticipating big things from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series coming to Disney+, and definitely the most high-profile title on the list is Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That’s because this espionage series featuring Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier will pick up the cliffhanger ending of Avengers: Endgame, and the passing of the Captain America mantle.

However, Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have a winding path to seeing Sam Wilson in that new Captain America costume – and part of that path will go through John Walker, aka US Agent. Overlord star Rupert Wyatt will be playing Walker in the MCU, and as one fan points out, we may have already seen the costume design for Walker’s US Agent costume:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This concept art is something we’ve seen before, as part of the designs for what Steve Rogers/Captain America would wear in Avengers: Infinity War, after leaving his Captain America identity behind. Ultimately The Russo Bros. and their design team went with Steve Rogers’ Nomad look from the comics, which was ultimately the more fitting choice to make, given where Captain America: Civil War left things.

So yes, this Marvel fan on Reddit may be doing some wishful thinking, but he’s not entirely off base, either. Major franchises remix design ideas all the time, using a concept that didn’t work in one project, for another. Captain America has had more than a few costume concepts over the course of his run – including an especially wide variety of choices for Infinity War. So if one of those designs would work for an MCU version of US Agent, it’s not too crazy to think that Marvel Studios would go back to it. After all, the one point of Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s storyline is likely the government’s attempt to create a replacement symbol for Captain America, and giving him a costume that invokes the look of Steve Rogers would be a good way to do it.

Would you like to see one of the designs above used for US Agent? Let us know which one (or none) in the comments!

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021,Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel series have also been announced.